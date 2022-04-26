Inaugural Pike ROKFEST Set For September At Indian Ranch

The first-ever Pike Rokfest will take place at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, September 10, 2022 as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. The day long festival will feature the best tributes to some of your favorite rock bands including Draw The Line (Aerosmith), Burning Sky (Bad Company), Best Shot (Pat Benatar), Vyntyge Skynyrd (Lynyrd Skynyrd), and Cold As Ice (Foreigner). Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, April 30 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Thursday, April 28 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM.

Draw The Line is the only endorsed Aerosmith tribute show worldwide. They boast accolades from Steven Tyler & Joey Kramer as well as family & friends of the legendary rock group.

Burning Sky is a Bad Company tribute band featuring 5 Longtime pro musicians with a mutual love for Paul Rodgers' music, who have banded together to form this incredibly rocking tribute band.

Best Shot is a genuine reproduction of a Pat Benatar concert comprised of top-notch musicians and fronted by Long Island's own Melissa Lotardo.

Vyntyge Skynyrd tributes and celebrates the 1970's era of Lynyrd Skynyrd by replicating this timeless music as it was originally recorded and performed. They capture the fire and heart of the band, as well as the soul of their fearless leader Ronnie Van Zant.

Cold As Ice is New England's own tribute to Foreigner.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Dark Desert Eagles on June 25th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, Little River Band on July 17th, Ann Wilson of Heart on July 23rd, Three Dog Night on July 24th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, "Weird Al" Yankovic on August 5th, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on August 6th, Lost 80's Live on August 7th, ABBA The Concert on August 12th, Badfish on August 13th, Home Free on August 20th, and Extreme on September 2nd. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for The Pike Rokfest on Saturday, September 10, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, April 30 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, April 28 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.