Ilyse Robbins Directs 46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will be making “herstory” this summer with the Boston premier of 46 Plays for America's First Ladies, directed by award-winning local favorite Ilyse Robbins.

The show will run at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. in Boston's Back Bay, from Saturday, July 20, through Saturday, August 3, 2024 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets to all performances are “Pay-What-You-Can.” All audience members receive 20% off their total food bill at Club Cafe. In addition, a voter registration drive will be held in conjunction with this production and voter registration forms will be available at all performances. For tickets and more information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

Buckle up for a whirlwind ride through American history as seen through the eyes of the women of the White House. From Martha to Melania and everyone in between, this wise and witty political farce breaks the musty mold of two-party politics and puts the party in political party! With the quick-change artistry of five powerful and powerfully funny ladies, be prepared to learn everything your history teacher never told you about their personal stories, political battles and the evolving role of women in our country. Replete with hijinks and “herstory,” this satirical skewering of American politics will leave you laughing, thinking and running to the polls!

Five first ladies of the Boston theatre scene–Yasmeen Duncan, Lauren Elias, Eleni Kontzamanys, Sophia Muharram and Katie Pickett– will bring these funny memoirs and intimate musings to life under the direction of seven-time Elliot Norton Award winner Ilyse Robbins, with Nora Sullivan as assistant director.

The playwrights Chloe Johnston, Sharon Greene, Genevra Gallo-­Bayiates, Bilal Dardai, and Andy Bayiates, are all creative members of “The Neo-Futurists,” the Chicago-based theatre group behind the extremely successful hit play 44 Plays for 44 Presidents. A collective of wildly productive writer/director/performers who create interactive theater that is a fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper, The Neo-Futurists aim to convey their experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible. Their iconic aesthetic draws upon Dada, Surrealism, and the work of the original Italian Futurists, and an array of other artistic and performance disciplines to create something new and unique.



Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's emerging theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

46 Plays for America's First Ladies by Chloe Johnston, Sharon Greene, Genevra Gallo-­Bayiates, Bilal Dardai, and Andy Bayiates directed by Ilyse Robbins, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Saturday, July 20– Saturday, August 3 at Club Cafe, 209 Columbus Ave., Boston MA. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. All audience members receive 20% off their total food bill at Club Cafe.

