Huntington Theatre Company Announces Casting For World Premiere Of WE ALL FALL DOWN
Huntington Theatre Company has announced the casting for We All Fall Down, a new comedy about a family trying out tradition for the first time, written by Boston area playwright and Huntington Playwriting Fellow Lila Rose Kaplan. Directed by Obie Award winner and artistic director of Hartford Stage Melia Bensussen, We All Fall Down will begin performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont Street, Boston) on Friday, January 10, 2020 and runs through Sunday, February 9, 2020. The official press opening night will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.
The cast of We All Fall Down includes Tony Award nominee Eleanor Reissa (Indecent and Those Were the Days on Broadway, From Shtetl to Stage at Carnegie Hall) and Stephen Schnetzer (Awake and Sing at the Huntington, Oslo and The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? on Broadway) as Linda and Saul, who are hosting their innaugural family seder. Playing their adult daughters are Dana Stern (Dog Sees God at Exit Two Theatre, Romeo and Juliet and The Scarlet Letter at New Rep's Classical Repertory Company) as Ariel, and Liba Vaynberg (Ether Dome at the Huntington, Black Milk and Macbeth at Classic Stage Company) as Sammi. Rounding out the guest list is Elle Borders (Black Odyssey at Front Porch Arts Collective/Underground Railway, The Wiz at Lyric Stage Company and An Octoroon at Company One/Arts Emerson) as Ester, Linda's eager assistant, Phyllis Kay (Macbeth, Lend me a Tenor, Angels in America at Trinity Rep) as Nan, Saul's older sister and Linda's best friend from college, and Sarah Newhouse (King Lear, The Merchant of Venice, Twelfth Night at Actors' Shakespeare Project) as Beverly, an inquisitive former neighbor.
The Huntington Theatre Company debuts Lila Rose Kaplan's new comedy about family, tradition, as well as the hang-ups and surprises that seem to sneak into all of our family gatherings no matter who you are or where you come from. Linda and Saul Stein still live in the Westchester home where they raised their two beautiful daughters. But when Saul unexpectedly retires, Linda summons the family to celebrate Passover for the first time in decades. Linda tends slightly toward the theatrical (okay, a lot), and their family has never been particularly religious (okay, not at all). So, their comic attempts to bring the Seder to life go from riotous to heart-wrenching in this dramatic comedy. Can this family come together, or will an age-old tradition tear them apart?
As previously announced, We All Fall Down will include scenic design by Judy Gailen (Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Wolf Trap Opera, Asolo Repertory Theatre), costume design by film and stage designer Karen Perry (The Public Theater, NBC's "Saturday Night Live," HBO's "Strapped"), sound design by David Remedios (Invisible Man, Now or Later, and Ryan Landry's 'M' at the Huntington) and lighting design by Russell H. Champa (Romeo and Juliet, A Guide for the Homesick, Now or Later at the Huntington). Kevin Schlagle is the stage manager and Jamie Carty is the assistant stage manager.
For more information, visit huntingtontheatre.org.