Handel and Haydn Society Celebrates Mozart, CPE Bach and Friends as Spring Streaming Season Continues

The Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate one of the most dynamic periods in the history of music with Mozart, CPE Bach, and Friends. H+H Associate Conductor Ian Watson will direct the streaming concert which was recorded at Cary Hall in Lexington, MA. The performance will feature a pair of sonatas by Mozart, a CPE Bach symphony, and the works of two remarkably talented British composers: Charles Avison and William Boyce.

Mozart, CPE Bach, and Friends will be available free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. The concert will stream for registered listeners on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET, and will be available for one month. H+H season subscribers and donors of $100 or more will receive additional content and early access to the performance two days before the public.

Mozart, CPE Bach, and Friends will include a pair of Mozart's Church Sonatas: the light and vibrant Epistle Sonata No. 10 in F Major and the cheerful Epistle Sonata No. 15 in C Major. Watson will also lead the H+H Orchestra through the wild invention and abrupt changes of mood of CPE Bach's Symphony for Strings in C Major, Wq. 182/3. The concert will also feature two works by British composers that many audiences may not be familiar with, Avison's Concerto grosso No. 5 in D Minor and Boyce's Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major. Each of these pieces come from a time of immense transition in the music world.

"When Mozart referred to 'the great Bach,' he was talking not about Johann Sebastian, but his son Carl Philipp Emmanuel," said Handel and Haydn Society Associate Conductor Ian Watson. "The 1750s to the 1770s forms a bridge between the Baroque and Classical eras, and we will showcase the extraordinary individuality, innovation and brilliance of these composers as they found their own, very distinctive voices, and Classical music was born."

Mozart, CPE Bach, and Friends will begin streaming Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Anyone wishing to view the concert is asked to register now through the Handel and Haydn Society website at https://handelandhaydn.org/concerts/streaming-concerts-2020-21/mozart-cpe-bach-and-friends/.

The Handel and Haydn Society's 2020-21 Season Performances include:

Glories of the Baroque: Vivaldi February 16, 2021 Streaming online

The Magic of Telemann March 16, 2021 Streaming online

Mozart, CPE Bach, and Friends March 23, 2021 Streaming online

Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 March 30, 2021 Streaming online

Jonathan Woody World Premiere April 20, 2021 Streaming online

Haydn + Saint-Georges May 25, 2021 Streaming online

A broad offering of H+H digital content can be found on the Watch + Listen page of its website.