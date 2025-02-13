Great Barrington Public Theater Continues Off-Season Programming With 'Conversations With' Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After its record-breaking 2024 Summer Season, Great Barrington Public continues to engage Berkshire audiences with the second year of live, sit-down conversations with theater artists and theater influencers in the Berkshires and beyond.

“We’ve really enjoyed having our audiences engage with us year-round for our developmental readings and discussions. It’s gratifying when patrons bring such a “nuts and bolts curiosity” about how plays are made, where behind-the-scenes artistry is revealed and where storytelling is more than a summer fling,” says GB Public’s Artistic Director Jim Frangione.

GB Public Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha adds “We had a wonderful summer and as we move into winter and spring, we look forward to fostering a deeper connection with our audience, taking you behind the scenes into the exciting development of new works and exchange of ideas amongst theater artists inside and outside of our community. We’re here year round!”

The GBPT Off-Season series has already begun but continues on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 with “The Art and Craft of Scenic Design for the Theater: How a set design grows from page to stage.

Audiences can join GBPT Artistic Directors Jim Frangione and Judy Braha in conversation with celebrated scenic designers Juliana von Haubrich and John Musall as they share inspiring visuals and deep insights into their craft, highlighting the collaborative journey from concept through production.

GB Public regulars will recognize their designs from the 2024 season; Juliana von Haubrich was the set designer for the critically acclaimed premiere production of Survival of the Unfit and created the underground nightclub for the sensational Night at the Speakeasy, while John Musall transformed the Liebowitz Black Box Theater into a local park to bring the beloved world premiere of Dog People to life.

Berkshire Set Designers Juliana von Haubrich and John Musall

“Conversations With” Series invites Berkshire Audiences to learn more about what goes behind the scenes in creating theater with attendees sharing the enthusiasm of the panelists

“That was so fun last night. …I LOVE getting all geeky on the history of the techniques we take for granted.” -Leigh S.

“Thank you for a great reason to be out on a cold January night.” Ann B.

GB Public continues to keep the Conversations flowing. The conversational dialogue onstage and with the attendees helps to spotlight the GBPT dedication to new work and the Berkshire community. The conversations between art and culture and the community are an integral part of GB Public off-season programming to showcase its importance of the company’s public mission.

“We plan to keep audiences involved, informed and bring great theater to life all winter long.” Frangione sums up. “We’re here year-round, committed to keeping theater a vital part of community and culture in the Berkshires.”

As of now, all events are scheduled at St. James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington, MA. More information can be found on the company website





