Frank Carlberg Leads The NEC Jazz Composers' Workshop Orchestra In New Works By NEC Students

The NEC Jazz Composers' Workshop Orchestra under the direction of NEC jazz faculty member Frank Carlberg presents a concert of new music by NEC students on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Jordan Hall, 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston.

The concert will be recorded and broadcast on Thursday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. For information visit https://necmusic.edu/events/nec-jazz-composers-workshop-orchestra-2.



The program features works by Hunter McKay, Seulah Noh, Griffin Wood, George Behrakis, Allan Holdsworth, Joseph Borsellino III, CJ Schreiber, Harry Pershing, J. Edward Britton, Annalise Stalls, Domenico Botelho and Carles Pereira.



The orchestra, a full big band, is dedicated to performing new music by NEC Jazz Composition Students. Coached by pianist/composer Carlberg, the ensemble gives its composers the opportunity to learn how to rehearse and conduct a band, as well as have their works heard.



Pianist and composer Frank Carlberg teaches NEC jazz performance and composition students, and directs the NEC Jazz Composers' Workshop Ensemble. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Carlberg has performed throughout Europe, North America, and India, and has appeared at numerous festivals, including Umbria, Pori, Montreal, SeaJazz, Fiesta, Yatra, What's Jazz?, and SIGMA. Carlberg has recorded and/or performed with Kenny Wheeler, Steve Lacy, Bob Brookmeyer, John LaPorta, and Al Grey, among others. He has released five CDs as a leader and has appeared on numerous recordings as a sideman. His recording In the Land of Art was released by Fresh Sound Records in 2003. Commissions include music for big band, orchestra, pieces for modern dance companies, and smaller jazz groups. Carlberg has composed close to one hundred songs to texts by 20th century poets. He has received grants from Arts America, Meet the Composer, The Finnish Government, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



The first fully accredited jazz studies program at a music conservatory, NEC's Jazz Studies Department was the brainchild of Gunther Schuller, who moved quickly to incorporate jazz into the curriculum when he became president of the Conservatory in 1967. Schuller hired Carl Atkins to head the department, as well as George Russell, Jaki Byard and Ran Blake. Among the "most acclaimed and successful in the world" (JazzTimes), the program has spawned numerous Grammy winning composers and performers and has an alumni list that reads like a who's who of jazz, while the faculty has included six MacArthur "genius" grant recipients (three currently teaching) and four NEA Jazz Masters. The foundation of its teaching and success begins with the mentor relationship developed in lessons between students and the prominent faculty artists. In addition to its two jazz orchestras, faculty-coached small ensembles reflect NEC's inclusive approach to music making, with groups focused on free jazz, early jazz, gospel music, Brazilian music, and songwriting, as well as more traditional approaches to jazz performance. Each jazz student is encouraged to find their own musical voice while making connections and collaborating with a vibrant community of creative musicians, and ultimately to transform the world through the power of music.