Fifth Annual Tanglewood in The City Returns To The Common Park In Pittsfield This Month

Mill Town Foundation, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the City of Pittsfield have announced that Tanglewood in the City will take place at The Common in downtown Pittsfield on Saturday, July 29, for the 5th consecutive year. The rain date is Sunday, July 30.



Designed to appeal to audiences of all ages, Tanglewood in the City offers family-friendly activities including live performances by local artists, food trucks, and vendors and culminates in a screening of a Boston Symphony Orchestra performance on a large video wall. Mill Town Foundation, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the City of Pittsfield have proudly partnered on this free, community event since 2019. Pre-concert activities begin at 5:00 p.m., and the Tanglewood concert screening begins at 7:30 p.m.



Live pre-concert activities include performances by Wandering Dance Society, Kids 4 Harmony, Barrington Stage Company’s Celebration of Black Voices, and the Eagles Trombone Ensemble. A complimentary session of Yoga on the Lawn will be provided by Berkshire Health Systems. Additional vendors, local organizations, and makers will also be on site including food trucks BB’s Hot Spot and La Chalupa Y La Enchilada, and ice cream from Cravin’s.



The screened concert will feature BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons conducting the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Wynton Marsalis’s Herald, Holler, and Hallelujah and guest soloist Daniil Trifonov performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.



Tanglewood in the City is produced by Mill Town Foundation, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the City of Pittsfield. Additional support for this event is provided by Berkshire Bank, Unistress Corporation, and media partner The Berkshire Eagle.