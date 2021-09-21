FUN HOME to Return To The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre has announced a limited run of the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home, returning to the Company's stage after being forced to close its doors on opening night in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This poignant and often funny coming-of-age story explores the challenges of self-discovery and family dynamics all against the backdrop of a family-owned funeral home - the "fun home."

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel and memoir, Fun Home follows Alison through three significant phases in her life. Throughout the story, the audience experiences Alison's evolution as she shares memories that celebrate the curiosity of childhood, the challenges of coming out, the complexities of family, and the revelation of seeing one's parents through adult eyes.

The all-star cast from last year's show is also returning to The Company Theatre stage to bring this groundbreaking musical back to life for its patrons. Fun Home was the first Broadway musical to feature a lesbian protagonist, a significant piece of theatre history. In The Company Theatre's production, Aimee Doherty, a two-time recipient of the Elliot Norton Award and a two-time recipient of the IRNE Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, will bring the inspirational, modern heroine to life.

Fun Home features music by Jeanine Tesori with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. The award-winning director Zoe Bradford is joined by musical theatre director and educator, Matthew Stern. A professor at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and three-time winner of the prestigious IRNE award, Stern will masterfully bring the stunning score to life. Sally Ashton Forrest's vintage 1970's choreography is an amusing show highlight.

"After the excitement of our successful reopening with Rock of Ages, we are delighted to bring back our original cast and make the long-awaited Fun Home available to our patrons," remarked theatre President and Co-founder Bradford. "The one electrically charged performance from 2020 remains an incredible part of our theatre's history! This is also the final project that Jordie Saucerman and I directed as a team before she passed away in July of 2020."

Fun Home opens Thursday, October 7, and runs through Sunday, October 10. There are evening and matinée performances available. Tickets are $48. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787. All patrons are encouraged to be masked at all times.