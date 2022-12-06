Ellis Paul Will Ring in the New Year With Three Nights of Live Music at Club Passim
Performances are December 29, 30, and 31st.
Folk Singer/Songwriter Ellis Paul will close out 2022 with four performances spread over three days at his second home, Club Passim. The concerts are an annual New Year's tradition with Paul bringing along some talented friends for a night of stories and great live music. Paul will perform December 29th & 30th with two shows on December 31st. Laurie MacAllister will open. Tickets to all four performances are on sale now at passim.org.
Ellis Paul has been entertaining audiences across America for 30 years with his unique songwriting style that weaves deeply personal experiences with social issues and renders them as provocative works that are as timely as they are timeless. He wraps up every year on the road with a string of live performances at Club Passim. It is a tradition that started in 1993 and is still going strong today. Paul even recorded one of his New Year's Eve shows and put it out as an album in 2005. His passion for Passim runs so deeply that he donated the proceeds from the sale of the CD to the club.
Americana/Folk artist Laurie MacAllister will open for Paul all three nights. MacAllister has been a staple of these New Year's shows for years, opening for Paul and joining him for several songs throughout the night. Laurie's powerful yet delicate voice stretches octaves, warm and romantic one moment, playful and irreverent the next. One song at a time, one show at a time, over the course of two adventuresome decades, Laurie has built an incredible career and continues to connect with audiences everyday.
Tickets to Ellis Paul's performances on December 29, 30, & 31st (two shows) are available at passim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.
