Elements Theatre Company Presents A Dramatic Retelling Of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The New Performing Arts Building In Brewster!

Hear a dramatic re-telling of Dickens' A Christmas Carol and gather for a Carol Sing with world-renowned ensembles.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Elements Theatre Company Presents A Dramatic Retelling Of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The New Performing Arts Building In Brewster!

Elements Theatre Company recounts Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, harkening back to the original method of storytelling used by Dickens himself.

The imaginative, vibrant and vital descriptions of his characters and places bring to life the London of his day, combined with Dickens' rich understanding of humanity as revealed in one man's journey to a new heart. Harness your imagination and accompany Scrooge as the Spirits lead him on a "voyage of discovery." FREE tickets for students and youth 18 & under

December 23, 2022-Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a Carol Sing - FREE for all ages! Bring the whole family to hear stunning carols by world-renowned Gloriæ Dei Cantores, the Wind Ensemble, Chara percussion, brass, and join in on favorite carols such as Angels we have heard on high, Joy to the World, and Go Tell it on the Mountain.

Take a Tour of the new Building: After thirty years of sustained artistic growth, Arts Empowering Life has put its root down with a new, innovative, multi-purpose, Arts facility. The building was conceived in 2019 to meet the growing needs of the various groups and programs of Arts Empowering Life. The building's construction is a testimony to determination and teamwork as hundreds of volunteers worked alongside experts in commercial building trades to create the structure you see today. Tours will be available after both events.

Elements Theatre Company presents Dickens' A Christmas Carol

A dramatic re-telling of the classic story

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 16 & 17, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, Dec. 18, 3:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $35 General; $30 for Seniors; Free for students and youth, 18 & under

Call 508-240-2400 or purchase online at artsempoweringlife.org

Carol Sing with Arts Empowering Life Ensembles-FREE for all ages!

Friday, Dec. 23, 3:00 p.m.

No Tickets Required

Performing Arts Building

95 Southern Eagle Cartway, Brewster, MA



The Rose Presents LYLE ASHTON HARRIS: OUR FIRST AND LAST LOVE In 2023 Photo
The Rose Presents LYLE ASHTON HARRIS: OUR FIRST AND LAST LOVE In 2023
This winter, the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University presents Lyle Ashton Harris: Our first and last love, the artist’s first solo museum exhibition in New England in over two decades. Over the last thirty-five years, Lyle Ashton Harris (b. 1965, Bronx, N.Y.) has cultivated a diverse artistic practice ranging from photography and collage to installation and performance art.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; at Wheelock Family Theatr Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; at Wheelock Family Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; at Barrington Stage Co Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; at Barrington Stage Company Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
FPAC Holiday Productions Presents TIS THE SEASON! Photo
FPAC Holiday Productions Presents 'TIS THE SEASON!
FPAC Holiday Productions will bring back family-favorite 'Tis the Season! December 17 and 18 at the Franklin High School Auditorium.

3rd Annual Harvard Square Poetry Stroll To Take Place December 10- January 13rd Annual Harvard Square Poetry Stroll To Take Place December 10- January 1
December 9, 2022

Washington's Headquarters National Historic Site, in partnership with the Harvard Square Business Association and Mass Poetry, has announced the 3rd Annual Harvard Square Poetry Stroll. 
FPAC Holiday Productions Presents 'TIS THE SEASON!FPAC Holiday Productions Presents 'TIS THE SEASON!
December 9, 2022

FPAC Holiday Productions will bring back family-favorite 'Tis the Season! December 17 and 18 at the Franklin High School Auditorium.
Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022

See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Full Cast Announced For The Hanover Theatre's 15th Annual Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROLFull Cast Announced For The Hanover Theatre's 15th Annual Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 9, 2022

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast for their 15th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed and adapted by Troy Siebels. Performances are December 17-23 in Worcester.
Steven Mackey's CONCERTO FOR CURVED SPACE Premieres In BostonSteven Mackey's CONCERTO FOR CURVED SPACE Premieres In Boston
December 8, 2022

On January 26-28, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the world premiere of Steven Mackey's Concerto for Curved Space, co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra.
