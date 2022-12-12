Elements Theatre Company Presents A Dramatic Retelling Of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The New Performing Arts Building In Brewster!

Elements Theatre Company recounts Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, harkening back to the original method of storytelling used by Dickens himself.

The imaginative, vibrant and vital descriptions of his characters and places bring to life the London of his day, combined with Dickens' rich understanding of humanity as revealed in one man's journey to a new heart. Harness your imagination and accompany Scrooge as the Spirits lead him on a "voyage of discovery." FREE tickets for students and youth 18 & under

December 23, 2022-Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a Carol Sing - FREE for all ages! Bring the whole family to hear stunning carols by world-renowned Gloriæ Dei Cantores, the Wind Ensemble, Chara percussion, brass, and join in on favorite carols such as Angels we have heard on high, Joy to the World, and Go Tell it on the Mountain.

Take a Tour of the new Building: After thirty years of sustained artistic growth, Arts Empowering Life has put its root down with a new, innovative, multi-purpose, Arts facility. The building was conceived in 2019 to meet the growing needs of the various groups and programs of Arts Empowering Life. The building's construction is a testimony to determination and teamwork as hundreds of volunteers worked alongside experts in commercial building trades to create the structure you see today. Tours will be available after both events.

Elements Theatre Company presents Dickens' A Christmas Carol

A dramatic re-telling of the classic story

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 16 & 17, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, Dec. 18, 3:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $35 General; $30 for Seniors; Free for students and youth, 18 & under

Call 508-240-2400 or purchase online at artsempoweringlife.org

Carol Sing with Arts Empowering Life Ensembles-FREE for all ages!

Friday, Dec. 23, 3:00 p.m.

No Tickets Required

Performing Arts Building

95 Southern Eagle Cartway, Brewster, MA