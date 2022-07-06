Cotuit Center for the Arts and Covering New England Present THE BUOYS OF SUMMER

Cotuit Center for the Arts and Covering New England are proud to present the Buoys of Summer live in concert on the evenings of Wednesday, July 20, 2022 and Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Both performances will take place at 7:30pm in our new outdoor performance space.

The Buoys of Summer pay tribute to the smooth-sailing, silk-stocking SoCal sounds of the 70s and early 80s. Characterized by memorable melodies and polished production, this music often features a breezy tempo, with simple lyrics flowing through a gentle current, and Michael McDonald on backing vocals. Acts like Kenny Loggins, the Doobie Brothers, and Steely Dan define the genre, along with hits by less prolific artists, like Ace, Rupert Holmes, and Ambrosia. Whenever conditions allow, The Buoys of Summer rock out on their trusty yacht, The S.S. Mooth, which they can bring with them almost anywhere. With this backdrop and such easy-flowing tunes, you and your guests will feel as if you're sailing through a calm harbor, without having to leave land.

The Buoys of Summer are comprised of seasoned, full-time performers. They combine their collective professional experience with high energy and a nostalgic, niche repertoire to keep their audiences swaying and singing along all night.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.