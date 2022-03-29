Club Passim Announces Lineup For 10th Annual Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival

The Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival is back in person at Club Passim for its 10th anniversary April 16 - 18. The festival, held annually on Patriots' Day Weekend, will feature more than a dozen bluegrass and old time acts. This year there will also be workshops held at the Passim School of Music and a pair of jams Monday night. Tickets are available now at Passim.org.

From the Oldtime fiddle playing of Sophie Wellington to the Americana stylings of Hello Stranger, Down Home Up Here showcases incredible bluegrass acts from here in Boston and around the world.

Saturday and Sunday will feature afternoon workshops in the Passim School of Music and several hours of live music in the club. A day pass will allow guests entry to the club for the whole day. Workshops will require separate registration.

Monday will feature a brand new part of the festival - jams! Jams will be held Monday night in the club and will be free to attend with a suggested donation of $15. Performers from the weekend will lead a bluegrass jam and an old time jam that folks are welcome to join, and Passim will show a few video sets between the jams.

"This year we're welcoming into the club artists from Maine to Maryland," said Abby Altman, Club Manager at Passim. "To make the most of the opportunity of bringing together such great musicians, for the first time we're hosting an evening of bluegrass and old time jams. We hope folks will enjoy the chance to join the weekend's performers for a relaxed, social night of tunes."

Down Home Up Here will run Saturday, April 16 through Monday, April 18. Tickets are available now at passim.org/downhome.