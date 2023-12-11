Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Cirque du Soleil's OVO Comes to Boston in 2024

OVO will perform in Boston at the Agganis Arena from JULY 20 - 28, 2024.

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Boston with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

OVO will perform in Boston at the Agganis Arena from JULY 20 - 28, 2024.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 20th, 2024 at 7pm

Sunday, July 21st, 2024 at 1pm and 5pm

Thursday, July 25th, 2024 at 7pm

Friday, July 26th, 2024 at 7pm

Saturday, July 27th at 11am, 3pm and 7pm

Sunday, July 28th, 2024 at 1pm and 5pm

 


