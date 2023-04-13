Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chelsea Handler Comes to The Boch Center Wang Theatre in November

The performance is on November 17.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Comedian, television host, New York Times best-selling author, Chelsea Handler is heading to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on November 17. The star of four standup specials is currently traveling the country on her "Little Big Bitch" tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM at bochcenter.org.

Chelsea Handler's humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated "Chelsea Lately", a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series "Chelsea Does" followed by her talk show "Chelsea" on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019's "Life Will Be the Death of Me". She will executive produce and star in a TV adaptation of the book under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions.


In 2022, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed comedy special "Revolution". It follows the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special "Evolution", which earned Chelsea a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, "Dear Chelsea," and embarked on the "Vaccinated and Horny Tour," bringing her sensational stand-up set to 90+ cities with 115 shows across North America and winning "The Comedy Act of 2021" at the People's Choice Awards.




