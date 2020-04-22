Centenarian WWII Code Breaker And Dance Administrator Passes Away

The Marblehead School of Ballet announces Anita Novins of Salem, Massachusetts took her last breath on March 31, 2020 at the young age of 100. Novins was the beloved aunt of Myralee Machol, Paula K. Shiff and Gershon Saxe and the beloved great- and great-great aunt of a multitude of nieces and nephews. Besides her family, Anita was cherished by everyone who met her, anyone who passed through the ballet school and everyone she met outside, while having some "fresh air."

Born on December 5, 1919 in Salem, Novins lived in Boston and the North Shore. She had quite a work history, including serving as a WWII Code Girl. For 30 years, she worked as the Executive Secretary for Norman Leventhal of Beacon Companies. She continued her career, working 15 years as Executive Secretary for Ian Moss of Brush Fibers and 18 years as Office Manager of the Marblehead School of Ballet, where she retired at the age of 97. During her career as an executive secretary, she was president of the National Secretary Association.

The funeral service for Novins was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery in Peabody, Massachusetts. Because of the current social distancing guidelines established by the CDC, the funeral was closed to a very small group of family members. Shiva was held virtually. Some time in the fall, a celebration of Anita's life will be announced and take place at the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Novins family c/o the Marblehead School of Ballet, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts 01945. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the North Shore Civic Ballet, a nonprofit, 501(c) 3 organization, the Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, or directly to the Marblehead School of Ballet at www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com/donate/, or to the Rick Machol Memorial Fund.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com or call 781-631-6262.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You