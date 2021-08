Casting Announced for the World Premiere of A CROSSING A DANCE MUSICAL

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for the final production of the Boyd-Quinson Stage 2021 season: the world premiere of A Crossing - A Dance Musical, created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. Performances begin September 23, and the production runs through October 17, 2021. A Crossing was commissioned through the Sydelle Blatt New Works Commissioning Program.



With a story by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain (BSC: Eleanor; BSC and Off-Broadway: Freud's Last Session), A Crossing is a timely new dance musical featuring original songs and vocal arrangements by award-winning songwriter Zoe Sarnak (Secret Soldiers, Empire Records), alongside traditional Mexican folk song arrangements and additional score by George Sáenz. A Crossing features musical supervision by Rick Hip-Flores; musical direction by Jeffrey Campos; orchestrations by Hip-Flores, Sáenz and Sarnak; and dance arrangements by Hip-Flores and Sáenz. Directed by BSC Associate Artist Joshua Bergasse (BSC: The Royal Family of Broadway, On the Town; Broadway: On the Town), A Crossing is choreographed by Bergasse and Alberto Lopez, who also serves as story consultant and dramaturg.



Pulsing with energy and emotional intensity, this story about a group of migrants crossing the southern border is raw, visceral and electrifying - demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an "invisible line." The group faces many dangers, including the coyote - a human smuggler. This new dance musical ingeniously combines compelling lyrics, athletic choreography and elements of Mexican folk music to tell a remarkable tale of courage, fear and struggle.



The production will feature Carlos Encinias as Arturo, Ashley Perez Flanagan as Giselle, Justin Gregory Lopez as Martin, Aline Mayagoitia as Karina, Omar Nieves as Coyote, Andres Quintero as Sol, the Male Storyteller, and Monica Tulia Ramirez as Luna, the Female Storyteller. The ensemble features Diego Luis Cortes, Gabriella Enriquez, Caleb Marshall, Stefanie Renee Salyers and Mikaela Secada.



Ticket prices for A Crossing are $25-$79. Preview performance tickets for all shows are $25/$35. Tickets can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS



In order to offer patrons the safest and most enjoyable experience possible, the following standards will be in effect at all venues and applicable to all patrons, staff and volunteers throughout 2021 until further notice.

As of Friday, August 13th, all patrons must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid test (PCR test within 72 hours or an antigen test within 6 hours) and a form of identification prior to entering the theatre.

All parties will be required to sign a waiver in order to enter the venue.

No food or beverages will be permitted. Concessions will not be available.

All tickets will be electronic.

Patrons will be asked to sanitize their hands with the provided hand sanitizer prior to being seated.

After being shown to their seats by an usher, we ask that all patrons stay in their seats and not mingle with other patrons for the safety of all.



The following changes have been made to the Boyd-Quinson Stage: