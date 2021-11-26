Cape Rep Announces The 365 Campaign To Support Barn Renovation And New Theater

Cape Rep Theatre has announced The 365 Campaign, the public campaign to raise the funds to complete the final phase of the renovation of the historic Crosby Barn.

The full historical restoration of the exterior of the Barn has been completed. The company is now ready to finish the interior, create a brand new theater, a home for education and a place for community. Upon completion, the project will have saved one of Brewster's historic structures and restored it for use within a flourishing, year-round performing arts campus.

With the final renovation of the Barn, Cape Rep embarks on an exciting phase of new possibilities, even as the company fulfills its mission to rehabilitate the historic structures on campus.

The Barn's flexible space will allow the company to build work in a wide variety of styles and support the creation of new work. It will enable exciting creative designs and offer amenities like a bar and a catering kitchen. It will provide a much needed rehearsal hall that can be used when shows are running at the Indoor Theater. And best of all, the Barn will allow them to expand our educational offerings such as Young Company (YoCo) and Veterans Company (VetCo), and move them toward the goal of creating a conservatory for professional theater training. It will also be a space where folks can come together to share community, enjoy concerts, lectures, movies, catered parties and fundraising events.

The 365 Campaign is asking people to commit to donating just a dollar a day for a year to help bring this beautiful, historic building back to life for today and decades to come. Your contribution will help Cape Rep meet our $190,000 matching grant from the Mass Cultural Facilities Fund and reach the ultimate goal of $1,400,000 to complete the project.

Cape Rep Theatre is offering small tours of the Barn by appointment. Give us a call at 508-896-1888 to join us. Donations can be made online at caperep.org or to Cape Rep Theatre, P.O. Box 1305, Brewster, MA 02631. For more information, give us a call at 508-896-1888 or online at caperep.org. Cape Rep Theatre, 3299 Rt. 6A, Brewster, MA.