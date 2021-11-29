CTC Receives Generous Gifts To Support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Chester Theatre Company has received a gift of $25,000 from Richard and Carol Seltzer to support the company's Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Karen and Chuck Schader have joined the Seltzers in making a $5000 donation. Both Carol Seltzer and Karen Schader serve on CTC's Board.

"At Chester Theatre Company, telling diverse stories and holding important conversations about vital issues are central to our mission. We need to do more to make our work behind the scenes-in the rehearsal room and elsewhere-equally diverse and representative," says Daniel Elihu Kramer, Producing Artistic Director. "We want to make certain that our Board, our administrative and design teams, our audiences, and our excellent internship program are diverse, equitable, and inclusive, and we are taking meaningful steps toward those goals. I'm deeply grateful for the financial commitments that will make these steps possible."

The goals to which Daniel refers include:

the diversification of the Board of Directors;

the adoption of a Committee for Inclusion and Community Engagement;

ongoing trainings for Staff and Board Members;

outreach to, and tickets and transportation for, new and diverse audiences;

increased stipends, tuition reimbursal, and travel costs for a more diverse intern program;

travel and housing costs for more diverse hiring of designers and stage managers;

and ongoing reviews of hiring and recruitment.

To learn more about CTC's Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, please visit http://chestertheatre.org/about-us/commitment-to-anti-racism/.