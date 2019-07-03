CALAMARI SISTERS' SAUSAGEFEST Announced At Greater Boston Stage Company

Once you've finished the meat you've grilled for the Fourth of July, come on over to Greater Boston Stage Company where the Calamari Sisters' will be serving up sausages like you've never seen before. Celebrate summer with these sassy, brassy broads and their newest all-singing, all-dancing, and all-cooking show, The Calamari Sisters' Sausagefest.

The Calamari Sisters bring on the heat July 18 - 21, 2019 for six scrumptious performances. Wickedly naughty, Delphine and Carmella Calamari cook up a deliciously hilarious show. Whether you're a sausage-lover or not, you'll laugh until your sides ache. Get ready for a raucous good time because this is a bratwurst, not a little wiener!

Tickets for The Calamari Sisters' Sausagefest are $40 - $45 for adults and $35 - $40 for seniors. Tickets to the senior matinee on Thursday, July 18th at 2pm are $32.

Memberships are now on sale for Greater Boston Stage Company's Season 20. All Access, Flex Pass, 6-Show, 4-Show, and Senior Matinee Memberships are available from $125-$375. For more information or to purchase a Membership, call GBSC's Box Office at 781-279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





