Brown Box Theatre Project Announces Cast For MEASURE FOR MEASURE Tour

Kyler Taustin, Executive Artistic Director of Brown Box Theatre Project Massachusetts' only travelling, free outdoor Shakespeare announces the cast for Measure for Measure, the troupe's largest and most ambitious production to date. From August 9-24, Brown Box will tour Shakespeare's timeless -- and timely -- tale of power and political corruption to nine outdoor sites in Massachusetts before packing up and continuing to perform for audiences down the east coast in Delaware-Maryland-Virginia (Aug. 29-Sept. 21). Measure for Measure is Directed by Kyler Taustin.

Coming to a town near you! Measure for Measure will be performed for limited runs in Allston (Aug 9,10,11,23), Newton Highlands (Aug 14), Webster (Aug 15), Boston (Aug 16, 25), Fall River (Aug 17), Plymouth (Aug 18), Lowell (Aug 21), Easton (Aug 22), and Hopkinton (Aug 24). All performances are open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. Enjoy the Bard under the stars on the lawn or bring blankets and lawn chairs. Please visit www.brownboxtheatre.org for full performance schedule and rain locations. Due to mature themes this show is recommended for ages 13 and older with the advisory of a parent.

Announcing the full cast of Measure for Measure:

Sarah Boess as ISABELLA: Credits include Chicago at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman, The Honey Trap at Boston Playwrights' Theatre, and Angels in America at Boston University's Booth Theatre.

Aislinn Brophy as MARIANNA: Recent theater credits include Cloud 9 (Central Square Theater), A Story Beyond (Liars and Believers), Heritage Hill Naturals (Fresh Ink Theatre) and Red and the Wolf (Fresh Fruit Festival).

Drew Cleveland as CLAUDIO: Credits include Orlando in As You Like It (Brown Box Theatre); Owen in Translations and Antonio Salieri in Amadeus.

Tim Colee as ESCALUS: Past credits include Oberon (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Snowball (Animal Farm), Cassio (Othello), Sebastian (Twelfth Night), Ebenezer Scrooge (A Christmas Carol), and Marcellus Washburn (The Music Man).

Chris Kandra as DUKE: Previous credits include The Christmas Revels: An American Celebration of the Winter Solstice (Revels Theatre Company), The Importance of Being Earnest (Firehouse Center for the Arts), As You Like It (Brown Box Theatre Project), Dancing at Lughnasa (Gloucester Stage), Othello and To Kill a Mockingbird (Classic Repertory Company 2018 tour).

Francis Norton as LUCIO: Credits include SpeakEasy Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage Company, Actors' Shakespeare Project, Fresh Ink Theatre, Praxis Stage, Apollinaire Theatre Company, Boston Conservatory, MIT Shakespeare Ensemble, Rebel Shakespeare, Ridiculous Project..

Ivy Ryan as JULIETTA: Regional credits: Antony and Cleopatra (Virginia Arts Festival); Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof (New Repertory Theatre); Move Your Face (Boston Theater Company); Nomad Americana (Fresh Ink Theatre); NSFW (Theatre on Fire); The Scarlet Letter, Romeo and Juliet (Classic Repertory Company).

Tanya Avendano Stockler as PROVOST: Credits include Hermia/Oberon in The Donkey Show (A.R.T); inaugural tour of Pericles (the rig); Veronica in Heathers; Wendla in Spring Awakening; and Laertes in Hamlet.

Spencer Parli Tew as ANGELO: Credits include Duke Senior in As You Like It, King Hamlet's Ghost in Hamlet and Henry Harry in Brilliant Traces (all with Brown Box Theatre Project); Maelgywn in The Merry Way and Malvolio in Twelfth Night of the Living Dead (Anthem Theatre Company); and Eddy Gee in The Texas Chainsaw Musical (Arts After Hours).

MASSACHUSETTS PERFORMANCES OF MEASURE FOR MEASURE (all performances begin at 7:30 pm):

August 9 11- ALLSTON | Herter Park Ampitheater | 1175 Soldiers Field Road Rain Date: Aug. 12

August 14 NEWTON HIGHLANDS | Hyde Community Center 90 Lincoln Street

August 15 WEBSTER | French River Park Davis Street

August 16 - BOSTON | Atlantic Wharf - Waterfront Plaza 290 Congress Street

August 17 FALL RIVER | Heritage State Park Davol Street

August 18 - PLYMOUTH| Pilgrim Memorial State Park 79 Water Street

August 21 LOWELL | Sampus Pavilion 160 Pawtucket Blvd.

August 22 EASTON | Borderland State Park 250 Massapoaq Avenue

August 23 - ALLSTON | Herter Park Ampitheater 1175 Soldiers Field Road

August 24 - HOPKINTON| Hopkinton Center for the Arts 98 Hayde Rowe Street

August 25 BOSTON | Atlantic Wharf - Waterfront Plaza 290 Congress Street





