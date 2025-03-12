Boston Chamber Symphony Will Perform World Premiere By William Grant Still

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Boston Chamber Symphony has announced its upcoming concert featuring world and Boston-area premieres on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Grace Episcopal Church in Newton. Thanks to generous support from the Free for All Fund at The Boston Foundation, this historic performance will be offered free of charge to all audience members.

The program will showcase the World Premiere of William Grant Still's “American Suite,” alongside three additional short works that highlight Still's remarkable compositional range. The concert will also feature the Boston-area Premiere of Arthur Foote's “Cello Concerto” performed by acclaimed soloist Julian Schwarz. Rounding out the program will be beloved works by Antonin Dvorak and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, two composers who profoundly influenced Still's musical development.

“We're excited to spotlight these brilliant yet overlooked compositions, explained Avlana Eisenberg, Music Director of the Boston Chamber Symphony, “and by offering free admission, to ensure that this concert is accessible for all to enjoy.”

The concert features an exceptional collaboration between the Boston Chamber Symphony and acclaimed cellist Julian Schwarz, who recently recorded Foote's Cello Concerto with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for its first commercial release on the Delos label. Conductor Avlana Eisenberg brings special insight to the Still compositions; her recently released CD of world premieres by William Grant Still on the Naxos label includes each of the works by Still featured in the upcoming concert.

