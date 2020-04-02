In accordance with orders by Governor Charlie Baker regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of the health and safety of patrons and staff, Boston Ballet announces the suspension of the rest of the spring season which includes Swan Lake (May 1-31) and Off the Charts (May 8-29). This follows Boston Ballet's postponement of Carmen to August 20-30.

Statement from Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and

Executive Director Meredith "Max" Hodges:

"We've always been so proud that our art provides joy and community, especially when life is challenging or uncertain. So it is particularly painful that we must suspend the rest of Boston Ballet's spring season in the interest of the health and safety of our community and in accordance with Governor Baker's most recent order. Our current plan is to welcome Boston Ballet audiences back to the theater in August with Carmen, and to reschedule Swan Lake and Off the Charts for future seasons. We very much want Boston Ballet to continue to play an uplifting role in your lives, and we are committed to providing you with art and inspiration virtually over the weeks and months ahead.

As a non-profit organization employing hundreds of artistic and administrative staff, this is an especially challenging time for us. This suspension totals 75% of our spring season and Boston Ballet expects to lose well over $8 million as a result. These are vital resources that pay for the talented dancers and staff who make everything you love about Boston Ballet possible. To maintain the people power necessary to bring world-class dance back to our theaters and studios, we need your help.

Please consider doing what you can to provide critical relief to the Boston Ballet community. When you turn your unused performance ticket into a tax-deductible donation, you support our artists and staff. When you make an additional gift to Boston Ballet, you keep our workforce preparing for the moment we can welcome you back to our theater and studios once again. If you currently have tickets to Swan Lake or Off the Charts, you will be hearing more from our team about your options shortly. Thank you for being with us, for your encouragement, and for your generosity that inspires us through this period of unprecedented difficulty.

We hope that you stay well and take care of yourself, and we are so looking forward to being with you again."

For more information, please visit bostonballet.org.





