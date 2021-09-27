Bob Dylan to Bring ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR to the Boch Center

Bob Dylan is bringing his ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on November 27 at 8pm. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, October 1 at 10 am.

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the show. Rapid COVID tests will be available at the Boch Center the night of the show. Per the city of Boston, guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA