Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here

Bob Dylan to Bring ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR to the Boch Center

pixeltracker

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the show.

Sep. 27, 2021  
Bob Dylan to Bring ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR to the Boch Center

Bob Dylan is bringing his ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on November 27 at 8pm. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, October 1 at 10 am.

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the show. Rapid COVID tests will be available at the Boch Center the night of the show. Per the city of Boston, guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA



Related Articles View More Boston Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez

More Hot Stories For You

  • Paula Poundstone Presents A Night Of Laughter at Overture
  • Tickets to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Overture Center for the Arts On Sale Today
  • NOBODY DOES IT BETTER: Chick Singers Of The '70s to be Presented at SideNotes Cabaret
  • Photos: See Marti Gobel and Jamaica Gobel in MOM, HOW DID YOU MEET THE BEATLES?