Blue Man Group Will Have a Pop-Up Performance at Fisherman's Feast

Blue Man Group will be doing a special pop-up performance at the 112th annual Fisherman's Feast in Boston's North End on Saturday, August 20th at 7:30 pm. The Fisherman's Feast is free to attend.

Each August since 1910, the Feast has been held in Boston's historic North End on North and Fleet Streets. Traditionally starting on a Thursday evening when the statue of the Madonna is moved from her home in the Fisherman's Club to a chapel at the center of the feast, the fishermen that founded the Feast are remembered with a blessing of the fishing waters.

In addition to Blue Man Group, Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday, there will be entertainment on the bandstand from Boston favorites including Vinyl Groove and Felicita & Friends, along with vendors selling Italian delicacies as well as crafts.

Blue Man Group is Boston's only year-round show with an expanded summer schedule with shows Tuesday- Sunday. For more information about Blue Man Group, check out their website at www.blueman.com.