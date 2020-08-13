Berkshire Theatre Group Presents HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE

The stream will take place on Sunday, September 13th at 8pm.

Following the successful live streams of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin and Hershey Felder: Beethoven, Berkshire Theatre Group will present Hershey Felder in his one-man show, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone-Live from Florence, Italy to be streamed live on Sunday, September 13th at 8pm. Tickets are $55 per household, with fifty percent of proceeds benefiting BTG. Patrons will be able to stream on a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.

Once purchase is confirmed, patrons will receive a confirmation email, followed by a reminder email on the day prior to the event, with a viewing link. Viewing will be available for an additional week post live performance, with access through Sunday, September 20th. Tickets cannot be transferred or shared.

George Gershwin Alone will be broadcast live from the Teatro Della Pergola in Florence, Italy-one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious theatres. Read the full story of how it came about on Hershey Felder's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Hershey-Felder-131581970753.

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking "A Rhapsody in Blue," made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from The Man I Love and Someone to Watch Over Me, through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of "Rhapsody In Blue." As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over three-thousand performances, from California to Broadway to London's West End, for the first time, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life on the stage of one of Europe's oldest and most famous theatres, Florence's Teatro Della Pergola. Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone is produced by Hershey Felder Presents: LIVE FROM FLORENCE.

George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn. Together, he and his brother Ira wrote standards such as "The Man I Love," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You," "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." His groundbreaking opera, Porgy and Bess, is now considered an American classic. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. In 1937, Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Hershey Felder. The production is directed by Stefano de Carli and Felder, adapted from the stage play directed by Joel Zwick. The Associate Director is Trevor Hay. Scenic design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Meghan Maiya is Director of Broadcasting & Special Projects.

Hershey Felder (George Gershwin, Playwright) Named to Time Magazine's 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals, Hershey Felder has played over 5,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has broken box office records consistently. American Theatre Magazine has said, "Hershey Felder is in a category all his own." His shows include: George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky, and A Paris Love Story. Hershey is the adaptor, director and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: 'Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn. Upcoming projects include the world premiere of Anna and Sergei, a play featuring the music of Sergei Rachmaninoff, and a new musical based on the award-winning book Out on a Ledge by Eva Libitzky. Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is married to Kim Campbell, the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You