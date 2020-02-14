Berkshire Theatre Group Announces 2020 Summer Season

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) are thrilled to announce Berkshire Theatre's 2020 Summer Season, with a casting sneak-peek. BTG will be releasing a complete season cast announcement at a later date.

For the full listings, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org.

Maguire says, "The 2020 summer season marks ten years since the announcement of the historic merger between The Colonial Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Festival. The time has gone by so quickly, and it has been marked by some major achievements. Not only have the organizations come together with a central mission to serve our greater community, but we have exceeded our own expectations."

Maguire continues, "We are now meeting 13,000 school children through our extensive education program. Our summer Colonial musical that brings over 100 kids together, continues to be a highlight of the season, and this year, it will be marked by Peter Pan. Additionally, we bring kids to our stage in our annual spring production The Little Mermaid JR., a fall production not-yet-announced, and the annual holiday show-that's almost 400 children on our stages, claiming it as their own, in Pittsfield.

In addition, our productions have been successfully received by our audiences, which we know by looking at the 5,000 new patrons who attended our performances last year.

Maguire adds, "We've moved shows to Broadway and Off Broadway, and have provided a landing space for producers who want to move shows directly to New York City. We have refurbished the beautiful Thaddeus Clapp House in Pittsfield, which serves not only our artists, but as a meeting space for community events. We also continue to invest in our other historic buildings like The Colonial Theatre and the Berkshire Playhouse, home of The Fitzpatrick Main Stage."

Maguire continues, "When I started in 1995 at Berkshire Theatre Festival, we employed 125 people yearly. Now, BTG employs up to 600 people annually. We've initiated work with the Mass Cultural Council to reach underserved communities through their Card to Culture program, by offering discounted or free tickets to those with an EBT, WIC or ConnectorCare Card.

All of these achievements not only educate and speak to the hearts of our community, but they provide enhanced financial resources for this area, making us a driving force in the economic development of Berkshire County.

Maguire says, "The summer season to come is another eclectic roster of productions, with names that audiences have come to love as much as we have. All in all, I couldn't be more excited to outline the summer season, and at the same time celebrate ten years of remarkable achievement. Over the years, we've recognized that the spirit of the artist and the spirit of adventure live in all of us, and we have embraced that ten-fold!"

Tickets for all of BTG's exciting summer season productions will be on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am. BTG continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering tickets starting as low as $15 for adults, and $10 for children 16 years or younger. BTG also participates in the Massachusetts Cultural Council's Card to Culture program by offering $5 tickets to all BTG produced and presented shows for those with an EBT Card, a WIC Card or a ConnectorCare Card.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield or by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. The Ticket Office is open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





