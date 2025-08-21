Berkshire Pulse Fall Registration Is Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Pulse, South County's dynamic dance and performing arts education center located in the heart of Housatonic, has announced its Fall session of in-studio classes and programs for students of all ages, abilities, and experience. Classes take place at Pulse's studios on the 3rd floor of 420 Park Street in Housatonic. The Fall session begins September 8 and runs through December 14, 2025. Course List and Registration is now live at berkshirepulse.org/courselist.

Berkshire Pulse is a welcoming, inclusive studio offering session-long and drop-in classes for youth, teens, and adults, in addition to in-school community programs, artist residencies, and studio rentals. With classes in ballet, modern, hip hop, musical theater, tap, jazz, African, flamenco, drumming, and more, Pulse has something for everyone!

Pulse's Youth Performing Arts Program provides an in-depth, interdisciplinary learning experience to young dancers ages 4 to 18 from throughout the Berkshires and tri-state area. From the start of their training, students are introduced to dance practice with an equal emphasis on technical development as well as artistic exploration. PAP's after-school, weekend, and summer training supports youth creative expression, self-confidence, collaboration, and community engagement.

Pulse's Community Class Program offers intergenerational classes and workshops for adults with no long term commitment – students may attend classes weekly throughout the session, or drop in anytime! Teens are also welcome to participate in Community Classes based on age and previous dance experience. This fall, Pulse is thrilled to introduce a new, highly requested “Hip Hop for Absolute Beginners” class with Jody Greene, “Salsa Partner Work and Social Dance” series with Prashad Abeysinghe, and much more!

As families begin registering for YPAP classes and renewing their Community Class Passes this fall, we invite them to PAY IT FORWARD by making a gift to the Pulse's Tuition Assistance program. By doing so, they can help make space for a neighbor or friend to join them in experiencing the joy of movement, community, and creative expression. Every donation made to the TA program ensures that all of our students can continue their dance journey with Pulse. Over 1,000 students have benefitted from the TA program, a reflection of Pulse's long-standing commitment to never turning away a student for an inability. Tuition assistance is available for all in-studio programs, with 50-100% tuition waivers offered through Mass Cultural Council's Card to Culture program for families with a valid EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare cards. More information about Pulse's Tuition Assistance program and how someone can support our PAY IT FORWARD campaign can be found on our website: berkshirepulse.org/pay-it-forward.

Berkshire Pulse brings people together to move, create, and connect. Visit the Berkshire Pulse website to learn more about class offerings, teacher bios, travel/parking information, accessibility, and more at berkshirepulse.org. New and returning students should contact the front desk with any questions by calling 413-274-6624 or emailing berkshire.pulse@gmail.com.