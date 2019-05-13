Berkshire Film And Media Collaborative Announces Summer Classes

Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative and Berkshire Community College to offer summer filmmaking workshops for youth 11- 14 years old , and teens and young adults.

Two summer filmmaking intensives, one for 15 - 19 year olds from Monday, June 24th - Friday, June 28th, and one for 11-14 year olds are scheduled from Monday July 8th - Friday July 12th. These week long workshops will meet daily from 10:00am - 4:00pm and take place at BCC's South County Campus, 343 Main Street, Great Barrington. Early drop off (9am) and late pick-up (5pm) is available by request.

The purpose of the workshops are twofold: 1) For kids to experience what it's like to work on a real movie crew from creation of an idea to the final edit of the project, and 2) for the group to produce a high quality short film championed in every aspect by everyone in the group. The kids will work collaboratively - performing as actors on camera, running the lights, the camera and the sound, as well as editing and marketing the film's premiere to the community. On the final night, parents, friends, and the public will be invited to attend and the young filmmakers will participate in a Q&A with the audience. Each participant will walk away with a copy of the film and the experience of creating a professional quality film together.

Specific topics covered will include: story structure, screenwriting, character development, cinematography, sound recording/mixing, lighting, editing, sound design and marketing.

Diane Pearlman, Executive Director of BFMC comments "We are thrilled to be offering this filmmaking workshop for the young people in our community. Video is becoming more and more important as a tool for communication. We need to teach our kids the importance of working cooperatively on a project, while giving them the tools necessary to tell a compelling story."

The course is being taught by writer/director/actor/educator, Patrick Toole. For four years, Patrick taught filmmaking and animation at The Darrow School in New Lebanon, NY. He also co-created the After School Film Project with the Chatham Film Club, and numerous other after school film and theater programs for middle and high school students in both Columbia and Berkshire Counties. Patrick has written/directed/edited over 30 short films and founded and curated several local film festivals, including Berkshire Shorts Film Festival. He is the co-founder of the Whitdiots Improve Troupe and Emergent Ensemble Theater Company. Patrick studied film at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

All equipment will be provided. Cost for the week-long workshop is $325. Students will need to bring lunch.

To register on-line go to http://shop.berkshirecc.edu, under "Kid Academy" or call 413.236.2127.

Class size is limited.

Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative creates educational, workforce and production opportunities in the film and media industry as an economic initiative for the western Massachusetts region. BFMC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For details: www.berkshirefilm.org or 413.528.4223.





