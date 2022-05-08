Beach Road Weekend and Madison House Presents/AEG to Team Up for 2023 Festival

Innovation Arts and Entertainment is partnering with Madison House Presents and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) to book the headliners for the 2023 Beach Road Weekend Music Festival (August 24-27, 2023). The cooperative booking agreement will provide opportunities for headliners to play two unique venues on the same weekend in two special settings; the picturesque island of Martha's Vineyard, and the iconic Forest Hills Stadium, a 13,000 seat stadium in NYC celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. The partnership will allow dedicated fans to travel with their favorite artist for exclusive shows in two of the hottest concert markets in the country.

"It is truly a privilege to partner with our great friends Mike Luba and Don Sullivan at AEG. I have watched as they built upon the legacy of Forest Hills Stadium, turning it into a must-play in the New York metro" said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment. "Mike and Don have established a reputation as amazing curators of great live music. Together we will put on some incredible shows in the years ahead."

"It is remarkable what Adam and his team have been able to do in just a few years," said Don Sullivan, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Touring. "What they put together in 2022 speaks for itself with an amazing lineup and selling out months ahead of the festival. We look forward to building off that success to bring unforgettable experiences with world-class artists to the Northeast."

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will feature performances by Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Dawes, Guster, Khruangbin, Mt Joy, Emmylous Harris, Lucinda Williams, and many more August 26-28 at Veteran's Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, MA. Three-day passes have already sold out.

Forest Hills Stadium first cemented its place in the canon of iconic American venues during the second half of the 20th century as the home of the U.S. Open. Beyond sports, the stadium became known as a must-play for musical acts, hosting some of the most notable concerts of the 60's and 70's. This year, the Forest Hills Stadium will host artists including AJR (5/21), Bon Iver (6/3), Phoebe Bridgers (6/16), The Lumineer (6/17-18), Coheed and Cambria (7/30), Lord Huron (8/29), Death Cab for Cutie (9/30), and many more. A complete lineup and tickets are available at foresthillsstadium.com.

About Innovation Arts & Entertainment:

Innovation Arts & Entertainment brings world class theatrical experiences and dynamic live engagements to theaters and performing arts venues across the country. IAE is also the creator of the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival on Martha's Vineyard and the Martha's Vineyard Concert Series. IAE provides uncompromising dedication to artists and clients, integrity, artistic vision, marketing innovation, and an unrivaled intensity to do things right the first time.

About AEG Presents:

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.