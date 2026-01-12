FACE 2 FACE: Tribute To Elton John and Billy Joel Added to 2026 Lineup at Indian Ranch

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, August 14th as part of the 2026 White Claw Summer Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 16th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 22nd, while supplies last.

Taking turns at an onstage piano, the dual tribute artists of the Billy Joel/Elton John Face-2-Face Tribute Show conjure the beloved songsters in both sound and image. Backed by some the best and most sought after musicians in the business, Levittown NY native MIKE SANTORO's fingers flash up and down the keys on “Angry Young Man” before he belts out high-energy Billy Joel classics such as “Movin Out,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” and more. Following Santoro's set, of the roughly three-hour show, Ronnie Smith dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John as he charts his style from the ‘70s to the present.

Timeless anthems such as “Tiny Dancer” and the epic treasure “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” mixed with more whimsical material such as “Crocodile Rock” and the fictional rock-group narrative “Bennie and the Jets.” For the 3rd act, both artists hit the stage for THE grand finale, trading the spotlight with more of the best of Billy Joel and Elton John. For over a decade, this event is not one to be missed!