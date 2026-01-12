Marblehead School of Ballet Will Showcase Diverse Dance Styles in 2026 Spring Event

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marblehead School of Ballet will open the new year with special programming this winter, featuring three unique programs and workshops spanning classical ballet, romantic Rumba-Tango dance, and dynamic African movement styles. All programming takes place at MSB, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Ballet on the Big Screen: La Fille Mal Gardée

The MSB invites dance enthusiasts to attend its first Ballet on the Big Screen series film in 2026 -- a special screening of ‘La Fille Mal Gardée' (The Wayward Daughter). Rehearsals and performance by the Royal Ballet will be shown on Sunday, January 25, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:15 p.m. This charming comic ballet choreographed by Frederick Asthon tells the story of Lise, a lively village girl who outwits her mother, Widow Simone, to marry her true love, the poor farmer Colas, instead of the wealthy but foolish Alain. The performance celebrates love triumphing over social status, featuring delightful folk dances, pantomime, and iconic scenes, including clog and maypole dances.

Tickets for this ballet screening are $10, with reservations required. Interested participants can register online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ to secure their spot for this enchanting afternoon of dance.

2026 Spring Dance Adventure. Dreaming: A Rumba-Tango Fusion.

The Marblehead School of Ballet presents a unique seven-lesson workshop titled ‘Dreaming: Rumba-Tango Fusion' for adult dance students. This innovative program offers participants the opportunity to experience an original, romantic rumba-tango choreography created on them that expresses confidence, playfulness, and dreaminess themes. The workshop, taught by Salem native Carlos Fittante, artistic director and president of New York City-based BALAM Dance Theatre, will run on select Thursdays, starting on January 22 and continuing monthly on February 5 and 26, March 5 and 19, and April 2 and 16, with class times set from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

The workshop culminates in an optional performance, presented free to the public, on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the school's large studio. Participants will have the chance to showcase their newly learned choreography, demonstrating the art of rumba-tango fusion and the journey of their dance exploration. Pre-registration is required to attend the workshop. Contact the school by phone at (781) 631-6262 or by email at msb@havetodance.com to register.

AfroBeats Workshop with Victoria Adinkra

The MSB welcomes instructor Victoria Adinkra for an electrifying AfroBeats dance workshop, celebrating movement, culture, and community, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. This high-energy class explores popular styles from across the African continent, highlighting choreography and foundational steps from Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Participants begin with a dynamic warm-up to build rhythm and confidence, followed by guided instruction through signature moves, cultural context, and technique. The class culminates in a fun, approachable choreography sequence that incorporates today's most popular Afrobeats trends. The class is open to participants of all dance levels, ages ten to adult.

Adinkra, a vibrant Boston-based creative, dancer, and community advocate, made a notable impact in the Afrobeats dance scene. As a former Co-Executive Director of Afrobeats Dance Boston, she brought her choreography and performances to life across New England, including exciting halftime shows for the Celtics and lively cultural festivals in Ghana such as Afro Future. She passionately believes in using dance as a tool for empowerment, cultural pride, and shared joy. Through her engaging workshops and collaborations, Adinkra makes movement accessible, healing, and culturally meaningful.

The fee to attend this immersive experience of AfroBeats dance is $35. Register for the class online, https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ .