BTG Reveals Lineup For 2023 Fall Season

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) have announced the 2023 late summer and fall season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. This lineup includes national performing acts,as well as local and regional bands.

Associate Artistic Director, Programming Tor Krautter says: "The late summer and fall is going to be very exciting in the Colonial this year. We have a great slate of live music in store with a dynamic lineup of local, regional and national artists."

National performing acts at The Colonial Theatre include: a captivating and immersive theatrical experience Hershey Felder's Beethoven: A Play with Music (9/7-9/10); Motor City Fever: A Musical Celebration of Motown (9/16); and Multi Grammy Award Winner and Father of Newgrass Sam Bush (10/25).

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: Don Jovi: A One of a Kind Bon Jovi Concert Performance (9/22); Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience (9/29); The Olivia Show: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John (10/15); Dancing Dream: The Music of ABBA (10/20); and Guinevere: A Female Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash (11/17).

Season Discounts & Ticket Information



BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included). This discount does not apply to performances of What the Constitution Means to Me.

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to the majority of BTG's shows at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Massachusetts Teachers Association

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show. Education is a core value of BTG, and we appreciate those who are doing the work in our community. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office. This discount does not apply to performances of What the Constitution Means to Me.

AAA

AAA members are eligible for 10% off on orders to any BTG show. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office. This discount does not apply to performances of What the Constitution Means to Me.



Tickets for these exciting productions are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

Hershey Felder's Beethoven: A Play with Music

The Music of Ludwig van Beethoven

at The Colonial Theatre

Performance Dates: Thursday, September 7 at 7pm; Friday, September 8 at 7pm; Saturday, September 9 at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, September 10 at 2pm

Tickets: $50

Moonlight Sonata Gala: Sunday, September 10 at 2pm

Ticket Pricing to be announced at a later date





Hershey Felder's Beethoven is a captivating and immersive theatrical experience that takes audiences on a journey through the life and work of one of the greatest composers of all time. Through the masterful storytelling and musical performance of Hershey Felder, audiences are transported to 19th century Vienna, where they witness the struggles, triumphs and genius of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Based on Dr. Gerhard von Breuning's factual book Aus dem Schwarzspanierhaus, Hershey Felder brings Ludwig van Beethoven to life through the eyes of the Viennese doctor who spent his boyhood by the Maestro's side. Described by American Theatre Magazine as "a seductive portraitist, compelling storyteller, and superb concert pianist," Hershey Felder portrays both Beethoven and Dr. Gerhard von Breuning, who, as a young boy, cared for Beethoven in the last years of his life.

The show features stunning performances of some of Beethoven's most beloved works, including Moonlight Sonata, Pathétique Sonata, and the iconic Fifth Symphony. Audiences will be enthralled by the virtuosic piano playing of Hershey Felder, who brings Beethoven's music to life in a way that is both moving and unforgettable.

Hershey Felder's Beethoven is more than just a musical performance, it is a celebration of art, passion and the human spirit. With its powerful music and captivating storytelling, this show is a must-see for anyone who loves classical music, history or the arts.

On Sunday, September 10, BTG will hold The Moonlight Sonata Gala, which includes the 2pm performance plus appetizers and drinks backstage following the concert. The Colonial Theatre will become an ode to Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" with guests asked to wear festive attire honoring the moonlight. Ticket pricing for this gala will be announced at a later date.

Motor City Fever: A Musical Celebration of Motown

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, September 16 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Motor City Fever is an amazing concert experience featuring dozens of legendary Motown hits performed by an incredibly talented cast of performers who have shared the stage with many of the legends themselves. The show includes million-selling hits made famous by artists such as The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and more! Smooth vocals, tight harmonies and some great choreography straight from Detroit make this an incredibly entertaining show!

Take a trip back in time to when the great songs of Motown ruled the charts with Motor City Fever.

Sam Bush

Multi Grammy Award Winner

Father of Newgrass

at The Colonial Theatre

Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $39

Multi Grammy Award Winner and Father of Newgrass, Sam Bush, is a legendary bluegrass musician, known for his virtuosic skills on the mandolin, fiddle and guitar. With a career spanning over four decades, Bush has become a true icon of the genre, inspiring countless musicians with his innovative playing style and infectious energy on stage. From his early days playing with New Grass Revival to his work as a solo artist, Bush has always pushed the boundaries of traditional bluegrass, incorporating elements of rock, jazz and even reggae into his music.

Fans of bluegrass and acoustic music can't miss the opportunity to see Sam Bush perform live. His concerts are always high-energy affairs, with Bush and his bandmates delivering lightning-fast instrumentals and soulful vocal harmonies. Whether he's playing classics like "Old Joe Clark" or original tunes like "Howlin' at the Moon," Bush's music is sure to leave audiences spellbound. With his easygoing stage presence and witty banter between songs, Bush makes every show feel like a special occasion.

His extensive discography includes solo albums, collaborations with other musicians, and live recordings, each showcasing a different facet of his talent. And with his ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of bluegrass and acoustic music, there's no telling where Sam Bush's music will take him next. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to the genre, Sam Bush is a musician that deserves your attention.

Concerts at The Colonial

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Don Jovi

A One of a Kind Bon Jovi Concert Performance

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, September 22 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Don Jovi is an exciting one of a kind Bon Jovi concert performance. A fantastic recreation of one of the most popular rock bands to date. Lead singer Don Chaffin gives a remarkable resemblance to Jon Bon Jovi as well as capturing the Signature Sound of his vocal style. Each member brings their own unique sound and style to the band, giving audiences a complete high energy performance. The magic of Bon Jovi's music comes alive with complete authenticity through the band's commitment to performing some of the most legendary and memorable music of all time.

Harvest & Rush: A Neil Young Experience

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, September 29 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Representing the wide-array of Neil Young's influential material in one show, Western Massachusetts-based band Harvest & Rust covers everything Neil Young, from the chart-topping Harvest material including "Old Man," and "Heart of Gold," to the more electric explorations of Rust Never Sleeps like "Hey Hey, My My." They also perform songs from Young's time in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Buffalo Springfield.



Harvest & Rust is comprised of a smattering of beloved Western Massachusetts-based musicians: Matt Cahill (from Static), Andy Gordon (from Spurs USA), John Kiernan (from Who Are You: A Tribute to The Who and License to Groove), Garrett Lechowski (from Who Are You: A Tribute to The Who, License to Groove, and American Zeppelin) and Jim Reynolds (from Wild Card and Wishful Thinking).

The Olivia Show: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, October 15 at 2pm

Tickets: $25





Celebrating the magic, music and memory of Olivia Newton-John, The Olivia Show pays homage to her amazing career in music. An exciting musical journey filled with nostalgia and including live vocals, powerful musicianship, amazing costumes and chart topping hits and an exciting Grease sing-along. Audiences will experience all of Olivia Newton-John's award winning hits. To top it off, the band calls on all Pink Ladies and T-Birds to help them sing-along to all their favorite Grease hits! Audiences will experience all of Olivia Newton-John's award winning hits. Sing until you lose your voice, dance like nobody's watching, and relive your glory days.



Dancing Dream: The Music of ABBA

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 20 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

"You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life!" Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA plays the music of the legendary Swedish pop group for one-night-only! The band electrifies audiences with the Swedish super group's best hits, including "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance," "Fernando" and many more. These seasoned musicians and talented lead singers will take audiences on a nostalgic trip back to the glitz and glamor of the 1970s with beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography.



Don't miss this opportunity to slip on your platforms and sing along to your favorite ABBA songs performed by Dancing Dream. Every show is one to be remembered!

Guinevere

A Female Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, November 17 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Experience the timeless music of Crosby, Stills & Nash like never before with Guinevere, a female tribute that captures the essence of this iconic '60's and '70s group. With their stunning harmonies, soulful melodies and captivating live performances, Guinevere brings a fresh and vibrant energy to classic hits like "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," "Teach Your Children," and "Love the One You're With."

This talented group of musicians delivers a dynamic and unforgettable show, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and raw talent with each and every song. With their unique take on these beloved classics, Guinevere offers a fresh perspective on the music that defined a generation. Whether you're a lifelong fan of Crosby, Stills & Nash or simply love great music, Guinevere is a band that is sure to leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

So come and experience the magic of Guinevere, A Female Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash. With their incredible harmonies, powerful music and captivating stage presence, they are a band that is not to be missed. Join us for an unforgettable night of music and memories as we relive the glory days of the '60's and '70s.

ABOUT GUINEVERE

Chrissy Gardner

Chrissy Gardner is a singer, songwriter and pianist. Her original music ranges from the whimsey of the 1920s to the rock anthems of the 1970s with a classical and often intimate twist and her voice echoes Natalie Merchant with a strong dose of Janis Joplin. For the past 20 years, she has performed hundreds of gigs in piano bars, pubs and concert halls across Chicagoland and New England. She has recorded two original albums, Alabaster Room (2009) and Waxwing (2016) featuring world renowned musicians Tony Levin, Joe Vitale, Pete Huttlinger, Abigail Zsiga, Professor John and Peter Stroud.

Lee-Ann Lovelace

Lee-Ann Lovelace has been a professional singer and songwriter since late 2004. As soon as she joined her first band, she hit the ground running and has become known as one of the busiest and most in-demand singers/collaborators in Connecticut. Though you can feel the soul and power of her voice on recordings of a wide variety of genres, there is nothing like experiencing the energy and soul she gives when you are in the same room.

Beth Rose

Beth Rose has over 30 years of experience in the music industry. Born and raised in the Berkshires, Beth has been passionate about music since a young age and loves singing a wide range of genres, including jazz, R&B and folk. Over the years, Beth has performed in various venues, from small clubs to large concert halls. In addition to her live performances, Beth has also recorded as a featured singer and backing vocalist on numerous productions.

The Band

Guinevere's backing band is an all-star collective featuring Dave Brown, Ben Kohn, Garrett Lechowski, Conor Meehan, Brian O'Connell and Dave Vittone.