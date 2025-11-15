BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Run for 4 Performances in the Cape Cinema

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars Claybourne Elder and Sara Jean Ford will perform a selection of traditional and Broadway holiday songs and share some wonderful seasonal stories and laughter through four performances of Broadway's Home for the Holidays in the Cape Cinema. They are joined by music director/composer Rodney Bush.

The Cape Playhouse production runs in the Cape Cinema on Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 13 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 14 at 4 p.m.

Elder is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee. He currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series The Gilded Age and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company starring Patti Lupone. He is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. He began his career originating the role of Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show, he also originated the role of Ollie in Tennessee William’s One Arm.

Ford is an actor, singer, writer and filmmaker living in New York City. Most recently seen starring in the hit comedy web series, The Aging Ingénue (co-writer, creator) now streaming on BroadwayWorld. Broadway: Christine Daaé – The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum – CATS, Smitty – How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Petra – A Little Night Music and Arlene – Finian’s Rainbow. Off Broadway: Sara starred as Luisa in The Fantasticks and June in Anyone Can Whistle at City Center Encores! National Tours: Glinda/Nessarose- Wicked, Christine Daae- The Phantom of the Opera. Sara produced and starred in her own adaptation of Calamity Jane at Feinstain’s/ 54 Below, making it the show’s New York City Debut.

Bush is a composer, performer, and songwriter. Selected Composition: Stoker (with Eric Rosen), Whoever You Are, Wholly Chill (EP), The Thirst Trap (with Zeniba Now), Out Of The Cradle (opera), Around The World In 80 days (world premier Theatre Raleigh), perhaps you forgot, Project Adjective Vol 1& 2. Rodney is also a music director and has worked on over 50 productions nationally and internationally of musicals and operas both canonical and in development. He serves as the music director for many Broadway talents including: Eden Espinosa, Melora Hardin, Carmen Cusack, Eva Noblezada, Nick Adams, and Claybourne Elder.