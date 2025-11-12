BIG EASY HOLIDAY BASH To Play Arrow Street Arts In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award winner Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra will bring the Big Easy Holiday Bash to Arrow Street Arts from December 11–13, 2025.

The three-night engagement will feature holiday classics, New Orleans R&B, a jazz interpretation of the Nutcracker Suite, and guest vocalist Nicole Zuraitis. Tickets are on sale now.

The program will showcase Marsalis’s blend of New Orleans brass-band traditions, orchestral influences, and nightclub-style jazz. Choreographer Adrienne T. Hawkins will reimagine Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite through contemporary dance, joined by Russel Furgerson and Tron Hunt.

The production is presented by Bresette and Company and Arrow Street Arts, with additional support from the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. Performances will take place December 11–13 at 7 p.m. at Arrow Street Arts, located at 2 Arrow St., Cambridge, MA.