ArtsEmerson Presents THE BOOK OF LIFE - HOPE & HARMONY FROM RWANDAN VOICES

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, will bring Odile Gakire (Kiki) Katese's The Book of Life - Hope & Harmony From Rwandan Voices to the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre from October 18 – 22, 2023.

In Katese's newest project with Volcano (Canada) & The Woman Cultural Centre (Rwanda), she leads an audience through a remarkable journey – a kind of how-to guide to rebuild a deep understanding of life in the aftermath of incalculable loss.

In 2019, a group of Rwandan and Canadian artists came together in Kigali to develop a show about recovery from trauma. Combining original music from Ingoma Nshya—Rwanda's first ever women's drumming group—an extraordinary collection of letters written by ordinary Rwandans, the wisdom of Kiki Katese, and a story about talking animals, the profound result is called The Book of Life.

A special performance from The Book of Life will also be a part of ArtsEmerson's 8th Annual World Alive! Celebration taking place on Saturday, October 21 at 5:00PM ET at The Revere Hotel. Proceeds of the event will support ArtsEmerson's 23/24 Season. Those funds will assist in the development of ArtsEmerson's mission through meaningful programming, show development, and community engagement. Additional details about the World Alive! Celebration can be found Click Here.

“At a time when our world is grappling with hardships, divisiveness and adversity, The Book of Life offers genuine hope - key to unlocking a path after trauma and finding a more compassionate way forward,” says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. “We are looking forward to audiences joining us for this remarkable show with its sights set on a more just and peaceful future.”

“We still have the possibility of undoing the genocide in some small way, to bridge the hole that's been left, not with bones or the clothes they wore when they died, but with their lives,” explains Kiki Katese. “The dinners. The lovers. The dates. The joy. How do we undo the un-undoable? We let them live again. I'm so excited to bring this new piece to Boston audiences.”

Tickets for The Book of Life may be purchased 24/7 at Click Here or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets startat $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.