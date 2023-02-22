Acclaimed Vocalist Lizz Wright Comes To City Winery Boston In March

One of the most acclaimed vocalists of the era, Lizz Wright, brings her exceptional blend of gospel, folk and jazz to City Winery Boston on Sunday, March 19. Tickets are on sale at citywinery.com/boston.

Through an inimitable voice that The New York Times touts as, "a smooth, dark alto possessed of qualities you might associate with barrel-aged bourbon or butter-soft leather," Wright sings with a soaring reflection of the cultural fabric of America. She lies beneath the script of human history transcending social divides with an offer of love and deep sense of humanity. Her music accepts the beauty of reality and a collective experience of belonging. For the listener, Wright's songs embody a tradition that allows her audience to always feel at home.

Wright culls inspiration from her Southern upbringing in Georgia where she was the musical director of a small church in which her father was the pastor. Gospel music, and the call and response singing with the church congregation, informed her first brushes with music while soon she would traverse the Great American Songbook on her path to an illustrious singing career.

At the age of 22, Wright made a name for herself nationally as a vocalist with a touring concert tribute to Billie Holiday, where her poised performance stole the show. At 23, she signed with Verve Records for the release of Salt, which topped Billboard's contemporary jazz charts. Her subsequent albums (Dreaming Wide Awake, The Orchard, Fellowship, Freedom & Surrender) continued to top the charts with her single "Lean In" (from Freedom & Surrender) landing on President Obama's 2016 Summer Playlist.

Rising out of the pandemic and returning to stages across the globe, Wright has embraced her career through an inspired initiative where she is at the helm of her business, launching Blues & Greens Records, her own label with its debut release being her new album Holding Spaces- Lizz Wright Live in Berlin.

"While stages went dark in 2020, I turned to cooking at our café and wellness market Carver 47 in the Southside of Chicago that we initially opened in 2017 and re-opened in a newly renovated space after the 2020 lockdown," says Lizz Wright. "One morning, just before 6am, I went into the prayer room at home with the light of one candle. I took a deep breath, surrendered to the same focus that I draw on in performance, and began to sing, instead of speak. My voice reverberated about the room, causing me to gasp, and burst into tears. 40 years has passed since singing in my Dad's church and standing on hundreds of stages. For the first time, I sang to my own soul, and it changed my life forever."

The mission of Blues & Greens is to restore the basic humanity in the music business with wellness, and sustainable and sound business practices at the forefront. Blues & Greens artists will own their masters, creative works, and images. A vault of assets will be bestowed to artists with all rights under their own names. Artists will design and captain their unique narratives and work with industry leading publicity and marketing experts to share these stories with the media.

Lizz Wright performs at City Winery Boston Sunday March 19 at 7pm (Doors open at 5pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.