A.R.T. Reopens THE LUNCH ROOM Next Week

The Lunch Room, American Repertory Theater's virtual talk show featuring the artists, activists, and civic leaders who are shaping our communities continues this month:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 12PM ET ONLINE

THE LUNCH ROOM: Ayodele Casel AND Torya Beard

Collaborators Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard visit The Lunch Room to chat about capturing the spark of connection in Chasing Magic, transforming it from its virtual premiere in spring 2021 to its live premiere at A.R.T. this fall, and the magic that they-and all of us-are chasing. Tune in to learn about how theater, storytelling, and tap intersect in their work to express identity, culture, language, and communication, and to hear about recent joint and individual projects including New York's Little Island Dance Festival, the Waitress Broadway remount, the upcoming revival of Funny Girl, and Diary of a Tap Dancer, the subject of Casel's 2019-2020 Radcliffe fellowship.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 AT THE LOEB DRAMA CENTER

Ayodele Casel: CHASING MAGIC

"A tap dancer and choreographer of extraordinary depth" (The New York Times), trailblazing tap dancer Ayodele Casel captures the spark of connection and creation in Chasing Magic, performed live on stage for the first time since its virtual premiere in spring 2021. "A triumph" (The New Yorker) exploring the magic of tap dance and everyday life, this joyous production celebrates gratitude, friendship, trust, legacy, culture, ancestors, and collaboration.

"Astonishing! Casel's joyful and generous spirit is as vivid as ever. The theater has never looked so fresh, so full of promise." - The New York Times Critic's Pick

