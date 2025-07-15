A.R.T. Commissions 'Problak' to Create Mural for New Home in Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Theater has commissioned nationally acclaimed Boston-based muralist Dr. Rob “Problak” Gibbs to partner with the theater and lead the creation of a 200-foot-long mural for its new home. It will be the prolific Boston artist’s first work in Boston’s Allston-Brighton neighborhood.



The new piece of public art is conceived to reflect Boston’s residents and a collective vision for the future. It will display on the north-facing exterior wall of the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance, A.R.T.’s new headquarters located at 175 N. Harvard Street in Boston’s Allston neighborhood.



The mural design will be inspired by conversations facilitated at free public workshop experiences beginning in late August and continuing through fall 2025 that will be held throughout Boston’s neighborhoods and beyond, and within the Harvard community. Designed to engage participants of all ages, the workshops will be co-led by Problak, local artists with connections to the respective neighborhoods, and members of A.R.T.’s Engagement team. Workshop experience dates in Allston-Brighton, Cambridge, Dorchester, East Boston, and Malden were announced today; additional workshops in Roxbury, Back Bay, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.



“We are truly honored to be working with Dr. Rob ‘Problak’ Gibbs at this exciting moment at A.R.T,” said Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus. “Whether on stage or in the community, A.R.T. programming brings people together to spark dialogue and build empathy. These values are at the very heart of the collaborative process Rob will lead to create this mural.”



“We envision the new mural will reflect Boston’s past and celebrate its future promise, telling a vibrant visual story that resonates across generations, cultures, and experiences,” said Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles. “We aspire for this process to connect our community while embracing its complexities. To reflect the energetic diversity of Boston’s residents. And to be a joyful invitation for all to feel seen, celebrated, and inspired at the A.R.T.”



Problak is a visual artist, organizer, and community builder who has transformed

the cultural landscape of Boston through his vision to beautify its predominantly Black and Brown communities. He describes his murals as “mirrors in which residents can see themselves.” Problak’s seven-part Breathe Life mural series, each mural a verse in a love song to the city, has received national acclaim, most recently as the first local and Black artist to paint the coveted Dewey Square Mural on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including being named one of Boston's 100 Most Influential People in 2022; Best of Boston, Artist; and Best of Boston, Muralist.



“I’m thrilled to embark on this collaboration with A.R.T. to create my first mural in Allston,” said Problak. “Both A.R.T. and I believe community members are vital partners in our artmaking. Art is typically categorized as two- or three-dimensional—for me, there is a fourth dimension: the shared story. That is what makes the mural or theatrical experience live on, long after it’s created.”



Guided by a core design principle of universal access, A.R.T. and its architects explored how the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance could extend the theater’s impact beyond its audiences and into its broader community. Drawing on Allston’s rich tradition as a hub for music, performance, and art—especially murals—they designed the building’s north wall to present a mural for A.R.T. to offer as a gift to the city it will call home. It will be one of the largest pieces of public art on Harvard’s campus.

