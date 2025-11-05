A CHRISTMAS CAROL – A MUSICAL GHOST STORY Returns to North Shore Music Theatre In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The holiday season will shine once again at North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) when Bill Hanney’s theatre company presents its 36th annual production of A Christmas Carol – A Musical Ghost Story. The production runs December 4–21, 2025, for 15 performances only.

“There is no better way to end North Shore Music Theatre's 70th Anniversary season than with our spirited annual production of A Christmas Carol,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT’s owner and producer. “Our Christmas Carol family would not be complete without welcoming David Coffee and Cheryl McMahon back as Ebenezer Scrooge and Mrs. Dilber for their 31st year.”

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic tale by former NSMT Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the theatre’s staff, A Christmas Carol – A Musical Ghost Story follows Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of supernatural encounters that ultimately lead him to rediscover compassion and the meaning of Christmas. The production features traditional carols including “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” “The Boar’s Head Carol,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

In addition to Coffee and McMahon, the cast includes Daniella Dalli (Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit), Davron S. Monroe (Ghost of Christmas Present/Philanthropist 1), Nathan Haltiwanger (Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come/Young Scrooge), Mark Worth (Jacob Marley), Tommy Labanaris (Narrator), and Kevin Patrick Martin (Bob Cratchit). Two alternating youth ensembles feature local performers in the roles of Tiny Tim, the Cratchit children, and London street urchins.

The production is directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill with music direction by Milton Granger. The creative team includes Howard C. Jones (Original Scenic Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), and Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordination).

A Christmas Carol is produced for NSMT by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer & Casting Director).

Community Engagement and Ticket Information

NSMT will again collect toys in the lobby for Tiny Tim’s Toy Drive throughout the run. New, unwrapped toys for children ages 2–12 will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Tickets start at $40, with 50% discounts for children ages 4–18 at performances from December 5–21. Group discounts (10 or more) and $25 Student Rush tickets are also available.

For tickets and information, visit www.nsmt.org, call 978-232-7200, or stop by the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.