VIDEO: The Boise Arts Community Thanks Its Patrons and Supporters

Over the last week BCT been collaborating with fellow arts organizations in the Treasure Valley to produce a video message for its patrons and the community at large and we wanted to share it with you.

The organizations involved include Boise Contemporary Theater, Opera Idaho, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise Art Museum, Morrison Center, Ballet Idaho, Boise Philharmonic, The Cabin Center for Readers & Writers. Alley Repertory Theater, Surel's Place. and Story Story Night.

These organizations are grateful supportive community in Boise and the Treasure Valley and thankful to know that even in times of adversity we can all come together to share our messages of hope.





