THE PERSISTENT GUEST World Premiere Opens Boise Contemporary Theater's 25th Season Next Week

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will present the world premiere of The Persistent Guest by Jodeen Revere to open its 25th Anniversary Season next week with previews October 12 & 13 at 7 pm, 14th at 8 pm and opening night on Saturday, October 15th at 8:00 pm.

In November 2019, local performer Jodeen Revere gave a sixty-minute reading during Ming Studio's 7 O'clock Series that was originally meant as part of a book. In the nearly three years since Revere has morphed the piece into a one-woman show featuring many members of this community which the locally well-known and beloved Revere herself portrays.

Filled with unexpected observations about her three separate rounds of breast cancer treatment, Revere's touching, insightful story, directed by Benjamin Burdick, the Producing Artistic Director of BCT, uses projections and original artwork as she guides us expertly with her charm, physical prowess, and joie de vivre. The Persistent Guest by Jodeen Revere is a thought-provoking story of a very human experience that BCT hopes will inspire the community to examine its perspectives and better ourselves, each other, and the world around us.

Benjamin Burdick, Producing Artistic Director added, "Jodeen's thoughtful recollection of her years long journey with cancer is filled with humor and raw honesty. It is a journey that ultimately leads her, and the audience, to a place of inspiration and great hope. This is a story not to be missed."

Excerpt from the show: "Suffering is not a competition. Our suffering is our own and should not be held up to be weighed against who suffers more than who, because Holocaust survivors will win that shit every single time."

Performances run Wednesdays through Saturdays for three weeks, October 12-29. Wednesday and Thursday performances start at 7 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm.

Educators' Night is back! Wednesdays, October 19th and 26th anyone who works in the Boise school system is welcome to attend any performance for $20. This includes teachers, administrators, janitorial staff, cafeteria workers, yes, any Boise school district employee. Please order your tickets through our box office and show your school I.D. at the performance.

Tickets are $15-$45 and available online at https://bctheater.org/the-persistent-guest/ or by calling the BCT box office at 208-331-9224.

For more information on the City of Boise's Cultural Ambassador, Boise Contemporary Theater, please visit www.bctheater.org.