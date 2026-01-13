Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Watson - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Music Theatre of Idaho
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zoe Evans and Lincoln Wood - RENT - Lake City Playhouse
Best Dance Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Robby French - RENT - Lake City Playhouse
Best Ensemble
RENT - Lake City Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joe Bidwell - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heather Brown - RENT - Lake City Playhouse
Best Musical
RENT - Lake City Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Daniel Renz - RENT - Lake City Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Zeke Griffin - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Stage Coach Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jolena Long - RENT - Lake City Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Isaacs - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emma Roy - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kiala Siman - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Stage Coach Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Lake City Playhouse
