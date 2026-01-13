Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Boise Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Watson - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Music Theatre of Idaho



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zoe Evans and Lincoln Wood - RENT - Lake City Playhouse



Best Dance Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Best Direction Of A Musical

Robby French - RENT - Lake City Playhouse



Best Ensemble

RENT - Lake City Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Bidwell - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Heather Brown - RENT - Lake City Playhouse



Best Musical

RENT - Lake City Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Daniel Renz - RENT - Lake City Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Zeke Griffin - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Stage Coach Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jolena Long - RENT - Lake City Playhouse



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Isaacs - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emma Roy - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kiala Siman - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Stage Coach Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

Lake City Playhouse

