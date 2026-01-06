PETER AND THE WOLF Comes to Ballet Idaho in April

🎭 NEW! Boise Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boise & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Idaho will perform Peter and the Wolf in April. Performances will run April 3-4, 2026.

Join in for a new Family Series featuring a hilarious and clever retelling of Peter and the Wolf with choreography by Ballet Idaho’s Associate Artistic Director Anne Mueller.

Young Peter is playing outside his garden, warning the bird and the duck that his cat is stalking them. Peter ignores his grandfather’s warnings that it isn’t safe outside: ‘What if a wolf comes out of the forest?’

Peter ignores this advice, and sure enough a wolf does appear. And although the bird and cat escape, the duck gets swallowed up. From a tree branch, Peter manages to lasso the wolf. Hunters arrive ready to shoot it, but Peter stops them, and instead leads the wolf in a triumphant parade to the zoo.

The performance will take place at Capital High School, 8055 W Goddard Rd, Boise, ID 83704.