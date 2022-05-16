Tarzan comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August. Performances run Aug 5-14, 2022.

Based on Disney's epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan.

Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan's life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe's territory, and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time.

Individual tickets are on sale soon,

Learn more at https://www.aspirecda.com/.