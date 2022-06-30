Summer Reading Series Continues at Boise Contemporary Theatre

It's time to go outside and Play! Experience intriguing new plays straight off the page, and imagine the visual world without full sets, costumes or props. Let your creativity fill in the blanks.

Soak up the warm summer sun as you enjoy an evening of theater in a casual and laid-back fashion in Boise's beautiful outdoors, featuring some of Boise's finest talent, and some of the hottest new scripts. Then join a discussion with the actors, directors and playwrights who bring these remarkable works of art to life.

Dates

June 27, 2022 | 7PM | Idaho Botanical Garden

"The Sound Inside" by Adam Rapp

July 25, 2022 | 7PM | Idaho Botanical Garden

August 27, 2022 | Bogus Basin

September 26, 2022 (TBD) | 7PM

*Seating is General Admission

Single Ticket - $20.00

Idaho Botanical Garden Members Ticket - $17.00

Gates open at 6:30PM, Performance at 7PM