SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Year

Sunday in the Park with George comes to Aspire Community Theatre sometime this year. The dates for the production are still TBD.

Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. Georges Seurat is struggling to make meaningful art and maintain a relationship with his lover, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat's artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes.

A century later, Seurat's descendant - named George and also an artist - finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

Learn more at https://www.aspirecda.com/.