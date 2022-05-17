Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Year

The dates for the production are still TBD.

Boise News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 17, 2022  

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to Aspire Community Theatre This Year

Sunday in the Park with George comes to Aspire Community Theatre sometime this year. The dates for the production are still TBD.

Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. Georges Seurat is struggling to make meaningful art and maintain a relationship with his lover, Dot. Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat's artistic ability thrives while his love diminishes.

A century later, Seurat's descendant - named George and also an artist - finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

Learn more at https://www.aspirecda.com/.



Related Articles View More Boise Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • @Studio C is Set to Present THE ED WASHINGTON EXPERIENCE
  • THE PIANO GUYS Come to Atwood Concert Hall This Weekend
  • First Friday After Hours Announced at Studio C This Week
  • THE KING AND I Comes to the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts