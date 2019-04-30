SOUTH PACIFIC Comes to The Music Theatre Of Idaho 5/9 - 5/11

Apr. 30, 2019  
Some enchanted evenings! Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical SOUTH PACIFIC is playing at The Music Theatre of Idaho from May 9 to 11, 2019.

In an island paradise during World War II, two parallel love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with a mature French planter, Emile. Nellie learns that the mother of his children was an island native and, unable to turn her back on the prejudices with which she was raised, refuses Emile's proposal of marriage. Meanwhile, the strapping Lt. Joe Cable denies himself the fulfillment of a future with an innocent Tonkinese girl with whom he's fallen in love out of the same fears that haunt Nellie. When Emile is recruited to accompany Joe on a dangerous mission that claims Joe's life, Nellie realizes that life is too short not to seize her own chance for happiness, thus confronting and conquering her prejudices.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.broadwaynampa.org/



