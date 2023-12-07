SILENT SKY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April 2024

Performances run April 17 - May 4, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 2 Support West Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
BroadwayWorld Boise Awards December 5th Standings; STATE FAIR Leads Best Musical! Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards December 5th Standings; STATE FAIR Leads Best Musical!
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play! Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play!

SILENT SKY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April 2024

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next year. Performances run April 17 - May 4, 2024.

A true story exploring a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries and the women’s suffrage movement. When 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt joined a group of women “computers” at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours,” women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Like Scientific progress, social progress can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications. Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers’ dedication forever changed how we understand the heavens and Earth.

Commissioned and first produced by South Coast Repertory with support from the Elizabeth George Foundation.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boise

1
BroadwayWorld Boise Awards December 5th Standings; STATE FAIR Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Boise Awards December 5th Standings; STATE FAIR Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play! Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
CLYDES Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in 2024 Photo
CLYDE'S Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in 2024

Clyde's by Lynn Nottage comes to the Boise Contemporary Theatre next year. Performances run January 31 - February 17, 2024.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; STATE FAIR Leads Best Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; STATE FAIR Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

Boise SHOWS
The Butler Did It in Boise The Butler Did It
Stage Coach Theatre (5/31-6/15)
Love…or Best Offer in Boise Love…or Best Offer
Stage Coach Theatre (1/19-2/03)
Brand Identity Through Web Design Show in Boise Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
Proof in Boise Proof
Stage Coach Theatre (4/19-5/04)
A Twisted Christmas Carol in Boise A Twisted Christmas Carol
Stage Coach Theatre (12/01-12/23)
The Legend of Georgia McBride in Boise The Legend of Georgia McBride
Stage Coach Theatre (7/12-7/27)
Elf the Musical in Boise Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Boise SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (12/27-12/31)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Boise To Kill a Mockingbird
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (6/14-6/16)
Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical in Boise Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical
Alley Repertory Theater (12/08-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You