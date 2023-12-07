SILENT SKY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April 2024

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next year. Performances run April 17 - May 4, 2024.

A true story exploring a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries and the women’s suffrage movement. When 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt joined a group of women “computers” at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours,” women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Like Scientific progress, social progress can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications. Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers’ dedication forever changed how we understand the heavens and Earth.

Commissioned and first produced by South Coast Repertory with support from the Elizabeth George Foundation.