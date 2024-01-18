RHYTHM & ROOTS Comes to the Morrison Center in February

Rhythm & Roots comes ot the Morrison Center in Boise next month. The performance is set for February 1, 2024.

The Rhythm & Roots concert has renowned guest artists Justin Nielsen (jazz composer and pianist), Bill Evans (choreographer and tap artist), and Shaun Brazell (jazz vocal artist and instrumentalist), and students performing famous and original music, dance, and spoken word, as well as exhibiting visual art. The artwork focuses on black history and the jazz era. The concert is inspired by the history of jazz music and celebrates tap, jazz dance, jazz music, blues, rock, and original compositions based on students’ and guest artists’ lived experiences.

Don't miss the visual arts exhibition in the lobby one hour before showtime, and during intermission.

