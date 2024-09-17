Nick Swardson is Coming to the Morrison Center Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nick Swardson will come to the Morrison Center next month. The performance is set for October 13, 2024.

With a comedy career that spans over 26 years, Nick Swardson is hitting the road with his new stand-up tour, "Toilet Head." from his unforgettable collaborations with Adam Sandler to his scene-stealing role as Terry in "Reno 911" and his memorable performances in cult favorites like "Grandma's Boy" and "Bucky Larson," Swardson's comedic genius knows no bounds. His comedic creations include Comedy Central's "Pretend Time" and "Typical Rick."

As he gears up for his sixth stand-up special, you can anticipate an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, surprises, and maybe even a few unexpected odors along the way. Nick Swardson's one-of-a-kind comedy transcends the norm, offering audiences an escape into a world where hilarity reigns supreme. So, get ready for a night of non-stop laughter and comedic brilliance with Nick Swardson on his "Toilet Head" tour!

